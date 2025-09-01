The national audit regulator will launch a drive to enhance compliance by small and mid-sized audit firms in the country after several of them failed to file their annual returns.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will hold meetings with small and medium audit firms over the next few months, NFRA chairperson Nitin Gupta told Mint.

“We are initiating an outreach programme very shortly in different cities with a focus on the audit profession. It will include smaller and medium-sized audit firms. The message from NFRA is that auditors should follow what is required under the law, not just in form, but in spirit also," Gupta said.

Public money should be managed responsibly, added Gupta, who was previously chairperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes. He said auditors in seven-eight major cities will be covered in the outreach exercise.

A large number of statutory auditors of listed companies have defaulted on filing their annual returns. Over 780 audit firms had not filed their annual returns for FY24 as of March 2025.

Audit firms have to report details of their partners, audit engagements, network affiliations, regulatory proceedings, quality control and professional independence-related details. Defaulting on these compliance requirements comes in the way of effective audit oversight.

In the case of large audit firms, the NFRA is already holding inspections, audit quality reviews and financial reporting quality reviews to highlight areas they need to improve upon. The drive to reach out to small and medium firms indicates a broadening of the watchdog’s efforts to improve the quality of audits and financial statements.

The NFRA has emphasised specific aspects of financial reporting that auditors need to take a long hard look at such as loans to associate companies within a group because these could mask efforts at siphoning of public funds.

Serious lapse

Experts said if smaller firms that audit listed companies are not complying with statutory requirements like filing annual returns, it is a serious lapse, and they should review their processes and business models.

“If the requirement of annual return is not complied with, how can they be trusted with complying with other provisions of the law? NFRA’s outreach efforts are welcome as it gives comfort that the audit regulator is actively engaging with all stakeholders to improve audit quality," said Vijay Kapur, former director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The NFRA’s regulatory ambit covers auditors of almost 5,400 listed companies, over 80 banking companies, close to 20 insurers and large unlisted public limited companies. These are audited by about 3,000 firms.

The audit watchdog has been impressing upon firms not to fall prey to narrow interpretations of the law on what they are permitted to do and what they are prohibited from offering and to exercise professional scepticism and challenge management assertions in order to be truly independent.