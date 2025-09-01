National audit regulator to start compliance drive after several small, medium firms fail to file annual returns
Summary
NFRA chairperson Nitin Gupta emphasized the importance of adhering to both the letter and spirit of the law.
The national audit regulator will launch a drive to enhance compliance by small and mid-sized audit firms in the country after several of them failed to file their annual returns.
