NHPC, NTPC, EIL yet to alter arbitration clause in contracts despite Centre's nudge
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 20 May 2025, 11:08 AM IST
SummaryThe finance ministry had advised all government entities last year to reduce their exposure to arbitration and attempt to resolve public procurement disputes using mediation or litigation
New Delhi: State-run companies NHPC Ltd, NTPC Ltd, and Engineers India Ltd (EIL) are yet to alter their contractual provisions related to arbitration, according to two people familiar with the matter. The finance ministry had advised all government entities last year to reduce their exposure to arbitration and attempt to resolve public procurement disputes using mediation or litigation instead.
