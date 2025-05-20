EIL's FY24 annual report also dictated the facts of a case where a contractor claimed a hefty ₹400 crore from the company, and the company filed a counterclaim for about ₹120 crore. In this period, the contractor's creditor also filed an insolvency plea against the contractor. While the insolvency plea did not go through, it illustrated another example of how state-run firms challenges to arbitral awards impact private contractors.