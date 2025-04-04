Companies
NHPC eyes raising another ₹2,000 cr via asset securitization in FY26
SummaryNHPC is relying on securitizing returns from its projects to support its expansion in hydropower and renewable projects. The company surpassed the target in FY25.
New Delhi: NHPC Ltd is considering raising about ₹2,000 crore through the securitization of assets in the upcoming financial year, according to two people in the know, as the state-run hydropower major seeks to raise funds for expansion.
