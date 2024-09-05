NHPC share are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.1%

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 99 and closed at ₹ 97.82. The stock reached a high of ₹ 99.01 and a low of ₹ 97.55 during the session.

At 05 Sep 11:13 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹97.82, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82295.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹99.01 and a low of ₹97.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 96.40 10 96.63 20 96.77 50 101.52 100 99.68 300 87.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹99.42, ₹100.05, & ₹100.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹98.04, ₹97.29, & ₹96.66.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -64.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.07% with a target price of ₹97.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}