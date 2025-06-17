NHPC shelves plan for co-promoter stake buy in PTC India

"We currently have about 4% equity share, and the other companies also have about 4% each. A few of the companies want to exit. NHPC was asked whether it is also interested in exiting. So, we have said that we are not interested in exiting the PTC shareholding...We will continue our investment in PTC. But the question remains whether we are going to increase our holding in the company," the CMD had told in the interview in February.