NIIF-backed IntelliSmart plans to buy majority stake in CyanConnode's India ops
New Delhi: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) backed IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is in talks with global smart metering major CyanConnode to acquire a majority stake in its Indian operations, said two people in the know of the developments. The transaction would be a secondary majority sale along with primary equity raise, they added.