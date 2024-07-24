Nike and Adidas don’t want to share the Olympic podium

The bigger opportunity during the Olympics might be for less-known brands whose logos many viewers will be seeing for the first time. Footwear brand On has a brand awareness of about 12% in the U.S., while Hoka has 25% awareness, according to Bernstein’s survey of sportswear shoppers. Lululemon said in its June earnings call that its unaided brand awareness in the U.S. is “in the low 30s." On is the official sponsor for Team Switzerland, Lululemon for Team Canada and, while Hoka doesn’t have a country-level sponsorship, it sponsors some track and field athletes who will be participating. Gap-owned Athleta has a roster of American athletes—including gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky—as its brand ambassadors.