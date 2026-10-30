Nike launches first running shoes designed for India. What makes it different? Price, health benefits, top features

Nike launched its first running shoe, Vegam Run, solely dedicated to Indians. Touted to be for the country's next generation of runners, it is said to offer comfort by combining cushioning, breathability and durability for everyday movement.

Nike's first running shoes for India Vegam Run offers an accessible entry point into running, "supporting the continued development of one of the fastest-growing running communities in the world," as per the website.

Who is it for? According to the company, the shoe is designed for athletes across the country. It is marketed for "daily miles, frequent wear and everything that comes before and after the run".

Features and benefits Nike developed Vegam Run in collaboration with runners across India. The company said that it was gathering insights into the running habits, training routines and everyday lives of Indian athletes. These observations went into the need for a shoe that could transition seamlessly from a run to the rest of the day. The new pair is said to combine comfort, breathability and versatility at a more accessible price point. The design draws on the speed and momentum of running, featuring an engineered mesh upper, full-length foam cushioning and a stacked, textured rubber outsole.

The shoe is designed to deliver lightweight breathability and a comfortable fit. Its plush foam bed claims to offer a responsive ride and cushioning for all-day wear. Perimeter rubber adds durability and helps extend the shoe’s longevity, while pull tabs make it easier to put on and take off.

When and where to buy Vegam Run will be launching in India starting from November 1. It is said to be available in additional markets around the world in 2027.

In India, Nike Vegam Run will be available online at Flipkart and selected retail stores.

Expected price Vegam Run will be priced at ₹3,795 in India as per Reuters.

Talking about the new launch, Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India, said in a press note, "There’s an incredible energy around running in India today, with a new generation embracing movement in ways that are deeply personal, expressive and community-driven."