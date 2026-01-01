NJ Transit Resumes Rail Service Following Winter Storm Blast

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit is resuming rail service after the heaviest and coldest winter storm in years forced the state-run agency on Sunday to halt all of its public transportation operations.

Most rail service resumed on Monday at 12 p.m. New York time on a severe weather schedule, according to NJ Transit’s website. The Gladstone Branch, Pascack Valley Line and Princeton Dinky will remain suspended.

The agency expects to run the trains on Tuesday on a weekend schedule, Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit’s chief executive officer, said during a press conference Monday.

The rail network is a vital link to Manhattan and runs throughout northern and central New Jersey.

“The storm is clearly over, but I remind everybody that the cold weather wreaks havoc on the infrastructure, not just on our infrastructure, but the Northeast Corridor infrastructure, which is so critical for our service,” Kolluri said, referring to the rail lines that both Amtrak and NJ Transit use in the New York City region.

The agency’s light rail service restarted Monday morning with some delays and it also resumed 85 bus routes, according to Kolluri.

Kolluri urged municipalities that own NJ Transit bus shelters to clear snow out of those structures to help restore additional bus routes.

“It is not helpful if the only place that our customers can stand is in a live traffic lane,” Kolluri said. “That does not make for a safe condition.”

Some areas of New Jersey were hit with as much as 17 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The cold and icy conditions led to the transit agency on Sunday temporarily suspending service on its light rail, bus and rail lines.

