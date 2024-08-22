NMDC powers projects for better management to achieve 100 MT capacity

To achieve the vision - NMDC 2.0 - of reaching 100 MT capacity, many initiatives and systematic improvements have been implemented in the recent past. One of them is empowering the Directors and Project Heads with substantial powers through a formalised revamping delegation of powers by the CMD as per the authorisation given by the Board.

The powers delegated to CMD now flow down following a pyramid structure of hierarchy with sanctioning power for capital Schemes with CMD/Directors and highest level of executive at Project level i.e. Head of Projects and tendering and execution powers sub-delegated up to Head of Departments also.

CMD’s powers have been delegated to help in quick decision-making, reducing time in finalising and executing projects, enhancing production and productivity and also achieving CAPEX targets at a better pace and with utmost transparency,” Sanjeev Sahi, Head of NMDC’s Bailadila Iron Ore Mine (BIOM), said.

BIOM is one of the two mechanised mines operated by the state-run miner in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Both the mines contribute lion’s share to the company’s output.

Sahi said the powers delegated by the Board to the CMD in the year 2008 and to the ECoD in the year 2014 can only be amended by the Board and the same remains unaltered as on date. However, the CMD can only sub-delegate powers to his subordinates and that too within his own delegated powers.

“Consequently, the Heads of Departments at Head Office and at Projects (around 12 -13 numbers at each project) have been empowered with tendering powers (which were not there in the earlier delegation of powers) and has resulted in decentralization of the delegations and expeditious processing of the cases at the respective levels in respect of schemes that are sanctioned by higher authorities,” Sahi said, adding that the powers are sub-delegated by CMD to his senior and responsible officers only, for judicious use and expeditious execution of the works.

With the revamped delegation and its subsequent modifications, the company aims to fast-track the implementation of the various infrastructure and capacity-building projects in the forthcoming period, with appropriate emphasis on expeditious execution of works and equitable thrust on effective monitoring of such works, without any compromise on requisite assiduousness and diligence to be exercised in this effect. Further a new concept of Works Vertical has also been created for emphasizing dedicated focus on the construction activities at all major production projects, Sahi added.

The Works verticals are headed by the senior most officers of the company and have been delegated the powers equivalent to the Heads of Projects, who will concentrate solely on the production and operational requirements at the project while the counterpart Head of Works will take care of the capacity building activity of the company involving the capital expenditure projects.