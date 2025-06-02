NMDC eyes ₹70,000 crore worth of projects; plans GIFT City arm for international ops
NMDC will set up a subsidiary in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat in the next three months, which will act as a holding company for its international business.
NMDC Ltd plans to spend ₹70,000 crore in in the next three years to expand domestic operations, install slurry pipelines and explore 10 minerals including lithium, gold and coking coal abroad, a top executive said. The state-run miner also plans to set up a subsidiary at Gujarat's GIFT City, which will anchor its overseas businesses.