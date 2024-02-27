Companies
No, coal is not dead
Equitymaster 7 min read 27 Feb 2024, 02:21 PM IST
SummaryDespite the surge in renewable energy, Coal India has proven its resilience, reporting record-breaking sales and profits.
India's economic growth has been among the highest in the world over the past two decades. According to the IEA, every year, the country adds a city the size of London to its urban population. This growth spurt has led to the vast construction of new buildings, factories and transportation networks.
