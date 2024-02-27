No, coal is not dead

As per a 2021 Draft NITI Aayog Report on “Coal Demand in India - 2030 and Beyond", demand for coal in electricity generation in India will remain and gain an increasing trend in the absolute term shortly. In percentage terms, the share of coal in the energy mix is likely to reduce from current levels of 72% to 52% by 2030, 43% by 2035 and 34% by 2040 due to the high penetration of renewable in the total energy mix.