‘No fungus contamination in lassi’: Amul calls viral video fake1 min read 26 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Amul called the viral video 'fake' and stated that the packs shown in the video were damaged, leading to the fungus growth, emphasised that the video was created to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among consumers.
Amul has categorically dismissed claims made in a viral video that alleges the presence of fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi. The video, circulating on social media platforms, suggests that the fungus was found in Amul Lassi packs even before their expiry date.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×