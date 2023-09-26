No salary for Mukesh Ambani's children, only fee for attending board meets, says RIL resolution3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:37 PM IST
The resolution was moved to seek nod from the shareholders for the appointment of Ambani's three children - Isha, Akash and Anant - to the company's board of directors.
The three children of billionaire Mukesh Ambani – Akash, Isha and Anant – would not be issued a salary by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), but they would be eligible for a fee to be paid for attending the board and committee meetings, stated a resolution issued by the company.