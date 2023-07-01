No SFTs filed to deposits of over ₹2,700 crore: I-T reports violations by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank1 min read 01 Jul 2023, 06:57 PM IST
The bank has failed to report major transactions that included interest payment of more than ₹500 crore, time deposits, cash deposits, and withdrawals in current accounts.
The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has not filed statement of financial transactions (SFTs) pertaining to cash deposits of over ₹2,700 crore involving more than 10,000 accounts, said the Income Tax (I-T) department, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
