Companies
Loan, sweet loan: NoBroker is slowly morphing into a financial services company
SummaryThe Bengaluru-based firm gets a fourth of its more than ₹600 crore of revenue from financial services and expects its home loans vertical, which grew threefold in FY24, to become its second-biggest business in the coming years.
NoBroker, the Tiger Global-backed prop-tech startup, sees a burgeoning opportunity in its home loans and insurance vertical as more younger consumers look to invest in houses, a top executive told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more