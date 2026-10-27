Noel Tata disputes Tata Sons board minutes, says Chandrasekaran's reappointment should be deleted from official records.

The standoff at Bombay House flared up yet again on Monday, with Noel Tata urging Tata Sons to remove all reference to the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran from its board meeting minutes, and accusing it of making a regulatory filing based on what he called an invalid resolution.
In a nine-page letter to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons group company secretary and copied to all directors, the Tata Trusts chairman wrote that Tata Sons' filing made to the Registrar of Companies “presents a contested and void resolution as a concluded act of the board, and conveys a false impression to the public, to the company’s stakeholders and to its regulators.” Noel also questioned whether Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts’ other nominee on the board, should have cast the deciding vote on Chandrasekaran's appointment, citing Mint’s report on business dealings between TVS Motor Corp. and a company run by Chandrasekaran’s family members.