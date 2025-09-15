How a Noel Tata plan for Tata Sons fizzled

Apex body

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organizations led by Noel Tata, hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the entire Tata Group. This ownership structure gives the Trusts significant influence over Tata Sons, which in turn acts as the promoter and investment vehicle for the various Tata companies and businesses operating in different sectors worldwide. Noel Tata took on the mantle of Tata Trusts last year after the death of Ratan Tata, the longtime chairman of Tata Trusts.