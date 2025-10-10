A year since Ratan Tata passed, the void at the conglomerate is too big to miss
Satish John , Varun Sood 5 min read 10 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
While Ratan Tata sought to prevent a concentration of powers at the helm by separating the leaderships of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, the decision, unintentionally, led to divisions at the philanthropic group's apex body
Mumbai and Bengaluru: The divided trustees of Tata Trusts meet in Mumbai on Friday, a year and a day after former chairman Ratan Tata's death, in the backdrop of a void that the conglomerate still struggles to fill. The discord at the Trusts spotlights Tata's unquestioned authority during his tenure, as well as the consequences of his decision to prevent a potential centralization of powers.
