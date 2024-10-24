Noel Tata will not become Chairman of Tata Sons due to THIS rule

  • Noel Tata was appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts following Ratan Tata's death.

Riya R Alex
Published24 Oct 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Noel Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11.
Noel Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11.

Noel Tata was appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable division of the Tata Group, less than 48 hours after veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise.

However, due to a rule made by the Tata Board in 2022, Noel Tata cannot take over as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group with over 100 companies under it.

According to the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, one individual cannot be Chairman of both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously.

Tata Sons amended Article 118 of the Articles of Association in 2022, which deals with the process for the appointment of a Chairman of the Board.

 

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Noel Tata’s ascent and what investors expect

“… provision of Section 14 of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder, if any, as amended from time to time, consent of members be and is hereby accorded to amend the Articles of Association of the Company, by incorporating the following in Article 118…..To prevent any one individual from being Chairman of both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously,” according to Tata Sons annual report for FY 22.

As Noel Tata is currently the chairman of Tata Trusts, he cannot be appointed chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata was the last Tata Chairman to head both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously.

 

Also Read | Noel Tata named new Tata Trusts chairman - Here are 5 lesser-known facts

Noel Tata's appointment

Noel Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11.

“It was unanimously decided to appoint Mr. Noel Naval Tata as the Chairman of the various Trusts that constitute the Tata Trusts and also designate him as Chairman, Tata Trusts. His appointment comes into place effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Sons is the holding entity of all Tata Group companies. Currently, Tata Trusts has a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, giving Noel Tata indirect authority to make decisions for Tata Sons. However, due to the 2022 amendment in the Articles of Association, he will not get direct power to make decisions for Tata Sons.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNoel Tata will not become Chairman of Tata Sons due to THIS rule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.