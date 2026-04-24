Noida Airport names Nitu Samra interim CEO

Noida International Airport Ltd has appointed an Indian interim chief executive after its Swiss CEO was denied security clearance, a move that could expedite approvals to start commercial flights.
Nitu Samra, the airport’s chief financial officer since October 2021, has been appointed interim CEO with immediate effect, according to a company statement on Friday, replacing Christoph Schnellmann, who had led the project since August 2020 and oversaw its development through multiple delays.
“With immediate effect, Nitu Samra has been appointed as CEO on an interim basis, until the board of directors can conclude a formal selection process,” the statement said.
The change follows the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), an office under the civil aviation ministry, denying clearance to Schnellmann, citing his foreign nationality and other regulatory requirements, including that greenfield airports in the country be headed by Indian nationals, according to two people close to the development.
A CEO of an airport also doubles up as its designated security coordinator, a role involving access to sensitive infrastructure and security-related data, necessitating Indian citizenship, a government official said.
Schnellmann will transition to the role of executive vice president and remain on the board of Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd, the project developer and a wholly owned unit of Zurich Airport International AG. Zurich Airport will also manage the airport.
The company said the management change brings the airport into compliance with security norms while ensuring continuity in leadership as it moves closer to operations.
A formal search for a permanent CEO is underway.
“This management change brings the airport into compliance with BCAS requirements while maintaining continuity in the airport’s leadership team. The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture,” said Daniel Bircher, chairman, Yamuna International Airport.
Located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, about 100km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airport is being developed as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region. The first phase is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans for further expansion.
The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, is yet to commence services, with final approvals still awaited from multiple agencies. Commercial operations are expected around mid-May.
The timing of the leadership change has drawn criticism from industry observers. “Appointing an Indian CEO could have been done long ago. Why wait six years and raise the issue before commercial operations start?” asked G.S. Bawa, secretary general of the Air Travellers Association, a non-profit, public welfare society.
While an Indian CEO may help speed up delayed clearances, the interim nature of the appointment suggests the issue could have been handled more smoothly, he added.
Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.
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