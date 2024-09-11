The Micromax trap: Why Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, and Boult need smart manoeuvres
Summary
- A decade ago, Micromax spotted an opportunity in the mobile handsets business and disrupted the market with affordable products. At its peak, in 2014, it briefly became the largest mobile phone player in India. What happened next has lessons for the current crop of wearables startups.
New Delhi: On a hot May afternoon, a factory that makes wearable technology products for Indian company Noise in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, hums with over 300 workers. More than half of them are women. Once in a while, a supervisor makes a round of the factory floor, like a principal in a school. But the workers, busy assembling the electronic pieces, rarely look over their shoulders. By the end of the day, they would have assembled 30,000 smartwatches and 10,000 wireless earbuds—the factory is one of India’s largest for such products.
Similar assembly units, big and small, had sprung up to meet the scorching demand, not just for smartwatches and earwear, but also for wrist bands and rings. They all do more or less the same thing—track stuff such as sleep patterns and physical activity. But beyond every utility, it is a fashion accessory millennials love to flaunt.
Outsourced manufacturing companies, the likes of Dixon Technologies and Optiemus Electronics, were talking of expanding capacities for wearable products even last year. Conversations often revolved around pushing the envelope in “local value addition".
By the end of 2019, the Indian industry had already run up to become the third largest in the world, behind the US and China. In the second quarter of that year, a record three million devices had been shipped in India, more than double the previous year. It was on steroids post the pandemic—in 2023, India clocked sales of over 134 million units, overtaking the US and China to become the largest market in the world.
Four Indian startups—boAt, Noise, Boult and Fire-Boltt—rode this explosive growth, becoming the movers and shakers in the global pecking order. During the festive season last year, boAt overtook Chinese giant Xiaomi to become the world’s second-largest wearables company behind Apple. Similarly, Noise became the world’s third-largest smartwatch company in 2023, behind Apple and Samsung.
But the wearables sector is less noisy right now. Demand has tapered off. The change was so sudden this year that the industry was caught off guard and left with a significant inventory. In the first quarter of 2024, overall demand grew only by 2.1%, the slowest since the pandemic. In the second quarter, sales declined for the first time ever by 10% compared to the year-ago quarter. The downturn is led almost entirely by smartwatches, which declined 27%, according to data from IDC, a market research firm.