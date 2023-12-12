Nokia Cuts Operating Margin Guidance Amid Challenging Market
SummaryNokia cut its operating margin guidance as market conditions in its mobile networks business remain challenging, with operator spending falling and a normalization in India after a period of rapid 5G deployment.
