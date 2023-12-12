Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Nokia Cuts Operating Margin Guidance Amid Challenging Market

Nokia Cuts Operating Margin Guidance Amid Challenging Market

Dominic Chopping ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Nokia cut its operating margin guidance as market conditions in its mobile networks business remain challenging, with operator spending falling and a normalization in India after a period of rapid 5G deployment.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker said Tuesday that it now targets a comparable operating margin target of at least 13% by 2026, from at least 14% previously.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker said Tuesday that it now targets a comparable operating margin target of at least 13% by 2026, from at least 14% previously.

“Nokia still sees a path to achieving the at least 14% comparable operating margin target but considering the current market conditions in mobile networks, this is deemed a prudent change," the company said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

