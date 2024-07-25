HMD to double mobile phone exports from India, make it global hub, COO says

New Delhi: Human Mobile Devices, or HMD, makers of Nokia-branded mobile phones, aims to double exports of these devices from India over the next year to 4 million units and boost local production by more than a third, its chief operating officer Alain Lejeune said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finland-based HMD will make India a base for its global operational platform for production and exports, as it begins to launch its own brand of smartphones and featurephones starting this month, with an aim to capture a share of the market ahead of the festive season.

"India is our biggest market by revenue, by volume, even by momentum and potential, and we want to capitalise on it. Making in India is efficient and cost-effective, we're going to expand that and going to build India as a global operational platform, with more people, more global functions in terms of sourcing and supply chain," Lejeune told Mint in an exclusive interaction.

Local production will increase by 30-40% next year from 15-16 million units a year currently, while the volume share of smartphones within that mix will more than double. At present, production comprises 70% feature phones and 30% smartphones, and takes place through partnership with electronics manufacturing services provider Dixon Technologies. HMD has tied up with Zet Town India, a subsidiary of Zetwerk, for capacity expansion.

Also read | Nokia maker HMD Global open to sourcing chips from India, says top executive "In the past two years, we've shipped 2 million units for exports and we want to look at more than doubling that in the next year. So we're basically on a trend to expand significantly and export, which means naturally with this, the size of operation in India becomes much bigger," Lejeune said.

Exploring Nokia HMD is currently exporting Nokia brand of featurephones and smartphones to West Asia and Africa, from India, and intends to scale up exports to new markets including Europe and the US.

HMD, which owns the licence to make and sell Nokia mobile phones until the end of 2026, launched the first set of smartphones under its own brand, Crest in India on Thursday. It had launched the Pulse series for markets outside India earlier in April.

Lejeune added that India will become HMD’s global base for launching its first set of smartphones under its own brand, as it aims to keep HMD and Nokia branded smartphones and featurephones in its portfolio.

Also read | HMD Global to launch and make own brand of smartphones in India in 2024 HMD and Nokia smartphones will be priced between ₹10,000 and ₹35,000, the largest segment of the market in volume terms.

Strategy for India About 160 million smartphones were sold in India in 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, of which the brands combined intend to take a sizeable share. At present, they have about 1% market share in the country.

The company's India strategy will be different from the global markets, where all devices that the brand launches will be 5G-enabled, as opposed to other markets where 4G models will be included.