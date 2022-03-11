Nokia set to replace Huawei 4G gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's network: Report

Huawei supplies telecom equipment to both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel and the former is one of its largest customers in India. Bharti Airtel also counts Ericsson among its suppliers. "(The) India market is very complex with many challenges and we are closely monitoring the developments in this market," Huawei said. Huawei has a 29% share of the global telecom equipment market, followed by Nokia and Ericsson at 15% each, according to research firm Dell'Oro. Nokia's gear will allow Vodafone Idea to manage 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks from the same platform and deployment could start from next month, according to the sources.

