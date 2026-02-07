Nokia unveils world's largest R&D facility for fixed networks in Chennai; expands investment to ₹270 crore

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Nokia has opened its world's largest research and development facility for fixed networks in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the state's leadership in telecom, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday.

The expansion by the Finland-based telecom giant follows an MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu government during Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the United States in August 2024, the minister noted.

"Dear Tamil Nadu, say hello to Nokia's world's largest R&D facility for fixed networks. Yesterday (February 6), Nokia inaugurated the new facility at SIPCOT Siruseri, Chennai, creating over 200 high-end jobs in the state," Rajaa said in a social media post.

The facility is expected to serve as a major global test bed for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G optical networks, fixed wireless access, and other cutting-edge technologies.

"This expansion traces back to the MoU signed during Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the United States in 2024. What was committed then has now translated into a concrete investment on the ground," he said.

Rajaa highlighted that Nokia's first phase of investment has been increased to ₹270 crore from the initially planned ₹220 crore, while the second phase is expected to involve around ₹300 crore.

"The Siruseri facility will house Nokia's largest fixed network R&D lab globally, focusing on advanced fixed network broadband technologies," he added.