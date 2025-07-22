Non-bank financiers rush in to fill unsecured loan space vacated by banks
Abirami Sekar 4 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
As banks become cautious with unsecured loans due to regulatory changes, non-bank financiers are stepping in, increasing their market share in personal loans. NBFCs target underserved borrowers and utilize technology for risk assessment, leading to significant growth in this segment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: As banks grow more cautious on unsecured loans on the back of increased regulatory oversight, non-bank financiers may be rushing in to fill the gap, pushing more personal loans.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story