Non-bank financiers rush in to fill unsecured loan space vacated by banks

The aggregate market share of outstanding personal loans held by banks – both private and public sector – fell 260 basis points (bps) to 70% in FY25 from 72.6% in FY24, whereas the market share of NBFCs increased by 160 bps to 23.5% in FY25 from 21.9% in FY24, according to data from credit bureau Crif High Mark. The remaining market share was held by other financial institutions including cooperative banks and small finance banks.