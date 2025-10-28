Many of India's smaller non-banks are gently closing the door on unsecured loans
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 7 min read 28 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Unsecured loans were once the gold mine for NBFCs - Until blazing growth caught RBI's attention. The ensuing crackdown thinned investor interest in the sector, even as the NBFCs themselves grappled with falling asset quality. Now, many are pivoting to the boring but safe landscape of secured loans
Non-bank lenders such as Kinara Capital, Lendingkart, Aye Finance and Ashv Finance are taking a step back from unsecured loans after regulatory heat tightened funding to the sector.
