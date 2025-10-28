Many of India's smaller non-banks are gently closing the door on unsecured loans

Equity inflows have dried up too. Tracxn data showed that total funding to India's online personal loans segment peaked at $464 million in 2022, following $426 million in 2021, but plunged to $152 million in 2023 and $89.2 million in 2024. In 2025 so far, the category has seen just $26.4 million in funding. This indicates a steep fall in investor interest since the high-growth phase of 2021 and 2022. The segment has seen cumulative funding over the five-year period totaling $1.47 billion across 166 rounds.