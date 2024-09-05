North Korean spies are infiltrating US companies through IT jobs
Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST
SummaryCompanies are unknowingly hiring North Koreans for hundreds of low-level jobs, giving isolated Pyongyang access to cash and intellectual property.
WASHINGTON—When cybersecurity company KnowBe4 was filling a remote IT job in July, it hired a highly skilled applicant who gave his name as Kyle and spoke accented English. He asked the company to ship his company laptop to an address in Washington state.
