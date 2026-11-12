Norwest's $4 billion fund to back India's manufacturing, healthcare, AI

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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After raising its largest-ever fund, Norwest’s total capital under management stands at $18 billion. (Pixabay)
Summary
Norwest Venture Partners plans to invest $250–300 million annually in India, targeting manufacturing, healthcare, pharma, financial services, consumer businesses, AI and deeptech 

Norwest Venture Partners, a multi-stage investment firm, plans to deploy a “significant” part of its newly raised $4 billion fund in Indian opportunities across value-added manufacturing, healthcare, pharma, financial services and consumer.

“The fund is a global fund, so there is no specific allocation to India. But Norwest continues to be very bullish on India,” Niren Shah, managing director and head of India at Norwest said in an interview with Mint. “Over time, Norwest has developed a deep understanding of India and continues to believe strongly in its prospects for the foreseeable future.”

The firm, which has backed companies such as Swiggy, Expressbees, Ofbusiness, Mintify, among others, will "continue to invest in India at a very significant pace of $250-300 million a year”, Shah added.

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After raising its largest-ever fund, Norwest’s total capital under management stands at $18 billion. The firm, which is celebrating its 20th year of investing in India, is looking to add value-added manufacturing and manufacturing-related services as a thesis to its investment strategy.

“This is something that has started over the last year, and I think we will continue to increase our investments in this area. The increase in the fund size is also a representation of the opportunity,” Shah added.

Norwest invests in early, growth and buyout opportunities in the US, India and Israel.

From its 17th fund of $3 billion, the firm has invested in companies such as Padmini VNA in automotive and JJG Aerospace, Shah said. “Even now, there are multiple investments at the final stages that are related to these segments.”

Apart from manufacturing, Norwest is also focusing on healthcare, AI and deeptech, financial services and consumer businesses.

“AI and deep tech are more of a venture theme, although most of our other investments are in growth equity. We also made investments in AI and deep tech in the last fund, such as Pascal AI, where we see a strong focus on AI coming from India, for India or for global markets.”

Shah believes India has several promising AI and deeptech companies, despite perceptions that the country is lagging in the global AI race. He said these businesses need greater visibility as well as investment.

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“We are starting to do that. And I think this will also come of age. When we were doing internet, everyone said, "Oh, India will not have internet; it will all be offline." That's not true. Yeah, sometimes it's running two years behind, but that story will happen. I think some of these narratives will change” he said.

"Maybe LLMs have made a big noise, and maybe one category you could argue is well suited to some other countries. But the rest of AI is going to proliferate quite rapidly, and I think to that extent, Indian AI companies will also exist and thrive and be very large,” he added.

The firm has been harvesting some of its older bets in India too. In the last two decades, it has seen 30 exits from portfolio companies. “Of those, 10 have gone public through IPOs, which is a significant number.”

Norwest is also preparing its next cohort for initial public offerings (IPOs). While companies like Five Star Finance, Veritas and Everbrands have filed for IPOs, four more companies, including Ofbusinenss, and Mintifi, are in the process of appointing bankers. They are expected to file for IPOs over the next six months.

For global investment firms, India is a must-have market. Some of the other global firms, such as Accel, Matrix and Lightspeed, among others, have either recently raised new funds to deploy in markets including India or are in the process of raising an India-focused fund, a mark of growing investor confidence in the region.

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About the Authors

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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