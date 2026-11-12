Norwest's $4 billion fund to back India's manufacturing, healthcare, AI

Norwest Venture Partners, a multi-stage investment firm, plans to deploy a “significant” part of its newly raised $4 billion fund in Indian opportunities across value-added manufacturing, healthcare, pharma, financial services and consumer.
“The fund is a global fund, so there is no specific allocation to India. But Norwest continues to be very bullish on India,” Niren Shah, managing director and head of India at Norwest said in an interview with Mint. “Over time, Norwest has developed a deep understanding of India and continues to believe strongly in its prospects for the foreseeable future.”