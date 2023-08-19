Not competing with Twitter or Threads, focusing on regional audiences: Koo Co-founder1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Koo focuses on regional audiences and language-centric approach, not direct competition with Twitter or Threads.
Koo's strategy involves not directly competing with X (previously known as Twitter) or the recently introduced Threads by Meta. Instead, the platform, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna, is targeting regional audiences through its language-centric approach, reported PTI.