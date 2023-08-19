Not competing with Twitter or Threads, focusing on regional audiences: Koo Co-founder

Koo's strategy involves not directly competing with X (previously known as Twitter) or the recently introduced Threads by Meta. Instead, the platform, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna, is targeting regional audiences through its language-centric approach, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakrishna’s post on Threads read, "Threads saw an opportunity to go into a space where Twitter (now X) was faltering, but what they did wrong was that they replicated their lifestyle network of Instagram. All the creators moved to Threads and actually did not know what to do."

The Koo's Co-founder mentioned to PTI that Koo is actively pursuing a distinct audience segment, one that may not be familiar with platforms like Twitter or Threads. He emphasized that Koo is targeting diverse audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding Koo's stance in relation to other platforms, he asserted that the company's focus is not on direct competition due to its language-oriented approach, as per the report by PTI.

Reportedly, platforms like Koo, often considered a competitor to Twitter, gained prominence some years ago in response to strong appeals for the growth of domestically developed digital platforms.

Radhakrishna made these remarks at the event of journalist Nalin Mehta's book launch. He also participated in a panel discussion where he highlighted that Portuguese stands as the third most prominent language on the platform. The linguistic diversity on the platform has enabled figures like the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to engage with their regional audiences, garnering 200-300 likes per post on the app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We can be social-media-as-a-service, according to your country, since there are problems of data misuse and interference in local affairs", he said on Koo's global plans and making reference to other social media companies.

(With inputs from PTI)