Not just investors, Gensol promoters took independent directors too for a ride
SummaryGensol's board has dwindled to 2 members after multiple resignations and regulatory action against its promoters. Promises to manage debt and audit related party transactions remain unfulfilled, raising concerns about the firm's over-leverage and failed business ventures in electric vehicle leasing.
Promoters of Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) had assured the board that they would manage the company's debt better and get a Big Four auditor to vet related party transactions (RPTs), promises that remained unfulfilled even as the regulator cracked the whip on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gensol's seven-member board has shrunk to two following the ban on its two promoters and the exit of three independent directors.