Not just investors, Gensol promoters took independent directors too for a ride

“While you had messaged me that you would call back, it never progressed," he wrote in the letter, which was disclosed to the stock exchanges. Menon wrote that he even sought a meeting with the company’s chief financial officer on two or three occasions, but nothing came of it. "There was growing concern on the leveraging of GEL balance sheet to fund the capex of other business's [sic.]; and the sustainability of servicing such high debt costs by GEL," he wrote.