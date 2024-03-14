Novartis set to launch chronic myeloid leukemia drug in India
The drug is slated to be manufactured at Novartis' overseas manufacturing facilities and will be imported into India
NEW DELHI : Novartis India, the local arm of Swiss pharma giant Novartis AG, is in discussions to secure a distribution partner for the imminent launch of Asciminib, the first-in-class treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) targeting the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP), Amitabh Dube, the company's country president and managing director, said.