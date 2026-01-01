Novo Nordisk launches once-daily Wegovy weight-loss pill in the US; cost ranges from $199-$299 a month

Novo Nordisk launched the pill version of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in the United States on Monday. After GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy took the fitness world by storm, they can now be bought as consumable pills.

The pill, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2025, comes as a blessing for the company, which is trying to regain lost market share to its rival, Eli Lilly. Mounjaro-producer Eli Lilly has said that its weight-loss pill is expected to get approval around March 2026.

Also Read | Novo Nordisk stock jumps over 7% after Wegovy pill gets US FDA nod

Novo's pill will also be sold in 9 mg and a higher long-term dose of 25 mg. The two higher doses will be priced at $299 for a month's supply, while the 4 mg dose will rise to $199 from April 15, the drugmaker's website shows.

The Wegovy pill could attract new consumers as Novo looks to revive its fortunes after profit warnings and sliding shares last year. The treatment offers more flexibility and an alternative for those who dislike needles used in injectable medication.

Regulators from other countries are also reviewing the once-daily pill by Wegovy. The UK approval for the pill is expected to come around the end of 2026, as per a Reuters report.

Novo Nordisk's shares saw an upside to the launch, with its Denmark-listed stock price closing 5% higher on Monday. The company's US-listed shares also saw a considerable jump, of 4.6%, while its rival Lilly's stock went down by 3.5% during afternoon trading.

Cash-paying consumers key to pill's success The new pill will succeed if the company is able to lure customers who will pay in cash and not via health insurance coverage. This will create a distinct shift from the usual business model where the prices of drugs are managed through health insurance plans.

The drug would be made available in US pharmacies like Costco and CVS, and also from telehealth providers like Ro, LifeMD, WeightWatchers, GoodRx and its own NovoCare Pharmacy.

The low 1.5 mg dose is the starter dose for the Wegovy pill, which is made up of semaglutide, the same active ingredient found in its blockbuster injectable weight-loss and diabetes treatments marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic.

Novo also offers the 1.5 mg dose for its oral semaglutide drug for type 2 diabetes, sold as Rybelsus.

The remaining doses of the Wegovy pill will be available for patients by the end of this week, Novo said.