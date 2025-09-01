Novo Nordisk says Wegovy cuts heart risk by 57% compared with Eli Lilly’s obesity drug
Summary
The study used evidence gathered from patient experiences rather than a controlled trial, Novo said.
Novo Nordisk said its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug cuts the risk of heart attack, stroke or death by 57% compared with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound.
