The Danish pharmaceutical giant said Sunday that the study suggests the heart-protective benefits of semaglutide—the active ingredient in Wegovy—may not be the same for all GLP-1 drugs such as tirzepatide, which is the active ingredient in Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The real-world study used evidence gathered from actual patient experiences rather than a controlled trial, it said.

Compared with tirzepatide, overweight and obese patients with cardiovascular disease but not diabetes taking a 2.4 milligram dose of Wegovy showed a 57% greater risk reduction for heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular-related death or death from any cause, the company said.

There were 15 of these cardiovascular events recorded with Wegovy, representing 0.1% of the total, and 39 events, or 0.4%, recorded with tirzepatide in patients that had no gaps in their treatment lasting more than 30 days.

In all treated people, regardless of any gaps in their treatment, Wegovy showed a 29% risk reduction for heart attack, stroke and death from any cause compared with tirzepatide, it said.

“This data confirms that semaglutide stands apart as the only available GLP-1-based medication with proven cardiovascular benefits for people living with obesity and cardiovascular disease, without diabetes," said Ludovic Helfgott, head of product & portfolio strategy at Novo Nordisk.

The study included evidence from over 21,000 patients aged at least 45 and who started treatment with Wegovy or tirzepatide on or after May 13, 2022. The data was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid, Spain.

Eli Lilly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.