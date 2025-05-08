Bain Capital-backed Indian chemicals firm eyes US expansion after key acquisition
SummaryNovopor recently acquired Pressure Chemical Co., an affiliate of the Belgium-headquartered Minafin Group, that has a mid-sized manufacturing presence in the US.
Novopor Advanced Science Pvt. Ltd, a Bain Capital portfolio company manufacturing specialty chemicals, is looking to expand its footprint in the US after chalking up its first acquisition in the country.
