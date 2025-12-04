Expanding range and capability

Unitec, part of the Mondial Group, brings 60 years of expertise in high-precision industrial bearings and supplies major European original equipment makers such as Bonfiglioli, SAME, Leonardo, and ITEMA. Under the JV, NRB will hold at least 75%, with Unitec owning up to 25%. Manufacturing will take place at a new LEED-certified facility in Uppal, Hyderabad. Importantly, Unitec has committed to purchasing 20% of the JV’s annual output—an early validation of product capability and an anchor for market entry.