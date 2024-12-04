New Delhi: State-run power generator NTPC Ltd is in discussions with EDF of France, Rosatom State Corp. of Russia and Westinghouse Electric Corp. of the US to build small modular reactors (SMRs) in India, two people aware of the matter said.

SMRs are factory-built reactors with a capacity of up to 300 MW, unlike conventional reactors built onsite with thrice as much capacity.

"NTPC is in talks with several global nuclear power companies for SMR development. EDF, Rosatom and Westinghouse are the major names. The search is for a technology partner. Things are yet to take a concrete shape, but the company is serious about indigenously developing SMRs in India," said one of the two people mentioned above.

Installing small reactors at locations unsuitable for larger ones is expected to help India in its quest for 20GW of nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 7.48 GW. The government and public sector energy companies have been keen on developing SMRs, as nuclear power is seen as key to India's ambitious energy transition goals. India is targeting to build 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.

"SMRs are much more suitable for India. They would gain more traction going ahead in comparison to large-scale nuclear power plants, given the former's requirement for less space and the fact that it's mobile in character. Not every state or region can have a large-scale nuclear power plant, but SMRs can be installed and operated without such constraints. Further, global companies are more flexible in terms of sharing technologies for SMRs, which would lead to more and more partnerships between Indian and global companies," said Amit Kumar, partner and leader for energy and climate at consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

NTPC, which is trying to expand its nuclear footprint, has been eyeing the SMR space for the past couple of years. In its annual report for FY24, the company said it is talking to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to develop indigenous SMR technology. The plan to manufacture SMRs is part of NTPC’s ambitious target to set up 10 GW of nuclear power capacity over 10 years, investing ₹1.5 trillion. Earlier, Mint reported that the company has sought the Centre’s nod to create a wholly-owned subsidiary for nuclear power.

Queries sent to NTPC, EDF, Rosatom and Westinghouse remained unanswered till press time.

All three foreign companies are already engaged in India's nuclear industry. While Rosatom is developing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, EDF is the lead negotiator and supplier for the world’s largest nuclear power plant coming up at Maharashtra's Jaitapur. Westinghouse is in talks with Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) to build six nuclear reactors in India.

The second person said the talks picked up after the Union budget proposed partnering with the private sector to develop SMRs. In the interim budget for FY25 in February, the government announced funding of ₹1 trillion for R&D in this space.

However, according to Kumar of Grant Thorton Bharat, trajectory of the SMR technology needs to be watched as despite research over many years, it has not matured, and remains with only a few countries.

Chairing a bilateral meeting on US-India Civil Nuclear Commerce in August, Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology, Jitendra Singh said the Indian government is exploring international partnerships, investing in research and development, and considering regulatory frameworks to support the deployment of SMRs.

He noted that SMRs would play a significant role in India’s clean energy transition, contributing to energy self-reliance and meeting climate commitments.

NTPC has already forayed into the nuclear power space by partnering NPCIL, another government-owned entity. Their joint venture Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd is expected to begin construction of the Mahi Banswara Atomic Power Project (4x700 MW) in Rajasthan by March next year with a capex of spending about ₹50,400 crore. However, it will not be part of the Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project (2x700MW), which was planned to be developed under the joint venture.

