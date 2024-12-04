Companies
NTPC in talks with EDF, Rosatom, Westinghouse to develop small modular reactors in India
Summary
- Installing small reactors at locations unsuitable for larger ones is expected to help India in its quest for 20GW of nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 7.48 GW.
New Delhi: State-run power generator NTPC Ltd is in discussions with EDF of France, Rosatom State Corp. of Russia and Westinghouse Electric Corp. of the US to build small modular reactors (SMRs) in India, two people aware of the matter said.
