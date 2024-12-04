"SMRs are much more suitable for India. They would gain more traction going ahead in comparison to large-scale nuclear power plants, given the former's requirement for less space and the fact that it's mobile in character. Not every state or region can have a large-scale nuclear power plant, but SMRs can be installed and operated without such constraints. Further, global companies are more flexible in terms of sharing technologies for SMRs, which would lead to more and more partnerships between Indian and global companies," said Amit Kumar, partner and leader for energy and climate at consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat.