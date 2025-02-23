NTPC, France's EDF tie up for pumped storage, green and distribution projects
Summary
- The joint venture will undertake such projects independently or may partner with JVs and subsidiaries within India and neighbouring countries.
New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd and EDF India Pvt. Ltd, owned by Électricité de France SA, a multinational electric utility company backed by the government of France, have joined hands to develop pumped storage, hydro, or other renewable energy projects and explore opportunities in the distribution business.