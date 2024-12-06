NTPC Green plans ₹30,000 cr-transmission network for AP green hydrogen hub

"It's still in the conceptual stage. Once the company has clarity on the land allotment, then it will move fast on setting up the network. The plan is to set up a 20 GW transmission system by 2032. However, at any given point in time, the network will be managing 7-8 GW of round-the-clock renewable energy," one of the two people cited above said, adding NTPC Green has requested the state government to allot land for the project.