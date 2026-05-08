NTPC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Coal India Ltd are planing to list their joint venture Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) to raise up to ₹6,000 crore in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) as part of Centre's asset monetization plan, said two people aware of the matter.
NTPC, IndianOil, Coal India plan ₹6k-crore IPO for Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan
SummaryNTPC, IndianOil and Coal India each hold a 29.67% stake in Delhi-headquartered Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan, which was formed in 2016 to set up urea plants in Sindri (Jharkhand), Barauni (Bihar) and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh).
NTPC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Coal India Ltd are planing to list their joint venture Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) to raise up to ₹6,000 crore in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) as part of Centre's asset monetization plan, said two people aware of the matter.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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